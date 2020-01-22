Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 5,423 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIX. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America set a $73.00 price target on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $78.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.99, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Edison International has a 52-week low of $53.90 and a 52-week high of $78.26.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 61.45%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

