Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 7,600 Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,328,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $420,468,000 after acquiring an additional 204,438 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,543,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,571 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,912,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,540,000 after acquiring an additional 499,879 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,825,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,286,000 after acquiring an additional 47,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Nuance Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nuance Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Nuance Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

NUAN opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.95. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $471.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.13 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 13,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $239,116.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $205,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,662 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

