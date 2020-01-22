Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 29,300 Shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its stake in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 343.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRGO. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Perrigo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Perrigo from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Argus raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. Perrigo Company PLC has a twelve month low of $40.68 and a twelve month high of $60.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.23 and a 200 day moving average of $51.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Perrigo had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company PLC will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $100,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,546.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $126,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,313.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,774 shares of company stock valued at $347,865. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

