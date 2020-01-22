SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 81.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,433 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XOP opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $33.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.