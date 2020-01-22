Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 616 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $876,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE:DG opened at $157.54 on Wednesday. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $166.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Dollar General from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.