Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 15,820 Shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 257.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,820 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned about 0.06% of Shake Shack worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,718,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $836,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 615.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 164,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after buying an additional 141,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $2,476,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,702 shares in the company, valued at $5,010,343.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $70.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.51 and its 200-day moving average is $78.48. Shake Shack Inc has a 1 year low of $46.34 and a 1 year high of $105.84.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $157.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.45 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.45.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

