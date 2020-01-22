Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Trims Stock Position in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its holdings in shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,741 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in IQIYI were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQ. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at $1,638,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in IQIYI by 433.4% in the third quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 229,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 186,719 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in IQIYI in the third quarter valued at $373,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in IQIYI in the third quarter valued at $1,566,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in IQIYI by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,524,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,715,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IQ shares. UBS Group raised shares of IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC raised shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. 86 Research cut shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. CLSA cut shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IQIYI in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. IQIYI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92. IQIYI Inc has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($4.30). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 39.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.51%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQIYI Inc will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

