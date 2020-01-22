Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its position in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $705,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $91,626.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YUMC opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $33.82 and a 1 year high of $50.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Yum China had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YUMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.60 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

