Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,272 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.5% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 66.8% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $122,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $316.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.65 and its 200-day moving average is $241.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,390.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.70 and a 52 week high of $319.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Apple from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. DZ Bank cut Apple to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Macquarie cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.62.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

