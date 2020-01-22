Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,890 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 202,361 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 447.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 4,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 74,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TWTR stock opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.57.
In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $261,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 9,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $287,838.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,661 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,740 in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
TWTR has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $34.00 target price on Twitter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $34.00 target price on Twitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Twitter from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.34.
Twitter Profile
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.
