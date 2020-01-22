Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,890 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 202,361 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 447.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 4,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 74,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $261,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 9,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $287,838.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,661 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,740 in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $34.00 target price on Twitter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $34.00 target price on Twitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Twitter from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.34.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

