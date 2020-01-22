Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 3,751 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 13.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 75,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 95.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 113,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 55,352 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.9% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.11.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $117.96 on Wednesday. Dover Corp has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $120.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.21 and a 200 day moving average of $103.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,084,057.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $718,079.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,287. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

