Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,046 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,690 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TD. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Shares of TD stock opened at $56.53 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $59.55. The stock has a market cap of $102.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.5605 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

