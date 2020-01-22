Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 35,023 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 88.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,023 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Workday were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Workday by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 53,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,088,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Workday by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 100,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,487,000 after purchasing an additional 50,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 88,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,075,000 after purchasing an additional 55,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $182.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.98. Workday Inc has a one year low of $151.06 and a one year high of $226.83. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. Workday had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total value of $48,387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $37,690.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 802,275 shares of company stock worth $132,821,744. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Workday from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Workday from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.