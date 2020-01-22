Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,628,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 402,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,428,000 after buying an additional 20,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $78.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.30. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.91 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DNKN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. OTR Global raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.78.

In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $1,154,896.02. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

