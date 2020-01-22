Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $8.06 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.2% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2,874.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after buying an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after buying an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apple by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after buying an additional 1,996,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,278,319,000 after buying an additional 1,203,705 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Longbow Research raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.62.

Shares of AAPL opened at $316.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,390.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.70 and a 1-year high of $319.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

