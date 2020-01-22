Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 807 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 298,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,383,000 after acquiring an additional 28,246 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

VOE opened at $120.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $121.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.8443 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

