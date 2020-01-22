CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 16,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 69,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

CBRE opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CBRE Group Inc has a twelve month low of $42.95 and a twelve month high of $61.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.80.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 23.24%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,212,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 749,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,420,308.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 26,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,499,039.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,787,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,623. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

