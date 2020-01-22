Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,246,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182,045 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 42,634.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,986,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,695 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 4,423,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,351 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,219,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,821 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fastenal by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,125,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 20,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $760,151.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,806.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $157,448.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at $427,298.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $28.38 and a 52 week high of $37.94.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.77%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Edward Jones cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

