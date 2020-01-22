iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.34% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 24,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 64,299 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SMLF opened at $43.69 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average of $40.98.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.