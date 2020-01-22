Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

In related news, VP Ronald L. Moses sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $263,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,450.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $154,290.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,866.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,292 shares of company stock valued at $637,491 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $149.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.88. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $152.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.32 and a 200 day moving average of $144.45.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 17.38%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

