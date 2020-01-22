Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EV. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance by 188.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton Vance from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Eaton Vance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Eaton Vance stock opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Corp has a 52-week low of $36.84 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $433.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 54,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,534,010.11. Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 11,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $550,928.06. Insiders sold 104,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,729 in the last three months.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

