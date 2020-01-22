ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $50.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.01 million. On average, analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNOB opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average of $23.32. The stock has a market cap of $902.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ConnectOne Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

