Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to post earnings of $3.54 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CP opened at $258.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.71. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $194.38 and a 1-year high of $267.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Several research firms have commented on CP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $328.00 to $322.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $378.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

