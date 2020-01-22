IBERIABANK (IBKC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:IBKC opened at $77.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.54 and its 200 day moving average is $74.03. IBERIABANK has a 12 month low of $66.55 and a 12 month high of $81.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens set a $83.00 target price on IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub cut IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price objective on IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.14.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $1,441,522.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

