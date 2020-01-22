Extreme Networks (EXTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Extreme Networks has set its Q2 guidance at $0.12-0.16 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $255.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.26 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

EXTR opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $942.78 million, a P/E ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.67. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $8.59.

EXTR has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Earnings History for Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ameris Bancorp to Release Earnings on Thursday
Ameris Bancorp to Release Earnings on Thursday
ConnectOne Bancorp Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
ConnectOne Bancorp Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Canadian Pacific Railway Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Canadian Pacific Railway Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
IBERIABANK Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday
IBERIABANK Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday
Extreme Networks Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Extreme Networks Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Old Republic International Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Old Republic International Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report