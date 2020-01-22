Extreme Networks (EXTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Extreme Networks has set its Q2 guidance at $0.12-0.16 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $255.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.26 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

EXTR opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $942.78 million, a P/E ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.67. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $8.59.

EXTR has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

