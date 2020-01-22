Old Republic International (ORI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Old Republic International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. Old Republic International has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, insider Calderon Alberto sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $1,655,430.00. Insiders acquired a total of 600 shares of company stock worth $13,508 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

