Nextgen Healthcare (NXGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.39 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Nextgen Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nextgen Healthcare to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nextgen Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Nextgen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXGN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nextgen Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.44.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Nextgen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextgen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.