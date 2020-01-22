Tristate Capital (TSC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Tristate Capital to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TSC opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.52. Tristate Capital has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $739.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

TSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on Tristate Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tristate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

