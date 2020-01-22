Analyzing Opes Acquisition (NASDAQ:OPES) & Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE)

Opes Acquisition (NASDAQ:OPES) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Opes Acquisition and Allied Esports Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opes Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00

Allied Esports Entertainment has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.73%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than Opes Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Opes Acquisition has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Opes Acquisition and Allied Esports Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition N/A N/A $1.02 million N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment N/A N/A $1.14 million ($0.15) -21.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.6% of Opes Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Opes Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Opes Acquisition and Allied Esports Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition N/A 28.34% 1.26% Allied Esports Entertainment N/A -28.14% -3.64%

Summary

Allied Esports Entertainment beats Opes Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opes Acquisition

Opes Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in México City, Mexico.

