Reviewing PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) and Grow Capital (NASDAQ:GRWC)

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) and Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

PowerFleet has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grow Capital has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PowerFleet and Grow Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerFleet 0 0 2 0 3.00 Grow Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

PowerFleet presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.63%. Given PowerFleet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than Grow Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.3% of PowerFleet shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of PowerFleet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Grow Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PowerFleet and Grow Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerFleet -16.63% -11.60% -5.55% Grow Capital N/A -229.87% -98.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PowerFleet and Grow Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PowerFleet $53.06 million 4.49 -$5.81 million ($0.22) -36.45 Grow Capital $140,000.00 95.55 -$2.40 million N/A N/A

Grow Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PowerFleet.

Summary

PowerFleet beats Grow Capital on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PowerFleet

There is no company description available for PowerFleet Inc.

About Grow Capital

Grow Capital, Inc. operates as a real estate purchaser, developer, and manager of specific use industrial properties in the United States. It provides condo style turn-key grow facilities to support cannabis growers. The company is also involved in the development, lease, ownership, and provision of investment sales opportunities for commercial industrial properties focused in the cannabis production arena. In addition, it offers tenants the option to lease, lease to purchase, or buy the condo warehouse units. Further, the company operates Lake Selmac resort that offers fishing, swimming, boating, RV parking, tent camping, and cabin accommodation facilities. The company was formerly known as Grow Condos, Inc. and changed its name to Grow Capital, Inc. in April 2019. Grow Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Eagle Point, Oregon.

