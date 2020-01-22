Financial Contrast: ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) vs. PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY)

ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) and PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

ALSTOM/ADR has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ALSTOM/ADR and PETROFAC LTD/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALSTOM/ADR $9.35 billion 1.20 $788.60 million N/A N/A PETROFAC LTD/ADR $5.83 billion 0.29 $64.00 million $0.52 4.64

ALSTOM/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than PETROFAC LTD/ADR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of ALSTOM/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ALSTOM/ADR and PETROFAC LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALSTOM/ADR N/A N/A N/A PETROFAC LTD/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ALSTOM/ADR and PETROFAC LTD/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALSTOM/ADR 0 3 1 1 2.60 PETROFAC LTD/ADR 1 2 0 0 1.67

Dividends

ALSTOM/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. PETROFAC LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. PETROFAC LTD/ADR pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

ALSTOM/ADR beats PETROFAC LTD/ADR on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ALSTOM/ADR Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products. It is also involved in the design and installation solutions for track laying; the electrification of and power supply to lines; and supply and installation electromechanical equipment. In addition, the company provides urban and main-line rail systems to manage trains, signaling, infrastructure, and services; and maintenance, modernization, parts and repair, and support services. Further, it offers various components, including bogies, motors, traction systems, switchgears, auxiliary converters, traction transformers, feeding systems, and dampers. Alstom SA has a strategic partnership with Cosmotech to develop a new application to improve the efficiency of a rail system. Alstom SA was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Saint-Ouen, France.

PETROFAC LTD/ADR Company Profile

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

