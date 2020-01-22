Critical Comparison: Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) and Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP)

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

This table compares Cogent Communications and Shopify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Communications 6.91% -21.84% 4.35% Shopify -8.97% -3.36% -3.00%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cogent Communications and Shopify, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogent Communications 0 6 1 0 2.14 Shopify 2 12 14 0 2.43

Cogent Communications currently has a consensus price target of $66.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.52%. Shopify has a consensus price target of $350.70, suggesting a potential downside of 24.65%. Given Cogent Communications’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cogent Communications is more favorable than Shopify.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.2% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of Shopify shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cogent Communications and Shopify’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Communications $520.19 million 6.64 $28.67 million $0.63 117.08 Shopify $1.07 billion 50.02 -$64.55 million ($0.61) -763.02

Cogent Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shopify. Shopify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cogent Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Cogent Communications has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shopify has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cogent Communications beats Shopify on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers. It also provides on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, Cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, the company offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of ‘last mile’ access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of metropolitan Ethernet circuits. Further, it provides Internet connectivity to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to its network, as well as offers voice services. The company operates 52 data centers. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.