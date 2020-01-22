Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) & Rwe Ag Sp (NASDAQ:RWEOY) Critical Survey

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) and Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Carrizo Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rwe Ag Sp has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Carrizo Oil & Gas and Rwe Ag Sp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrizo Oil & Gas 0 12 2 0 2.14 Rwe Ag Sp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Carrizo Oil & Gas currently has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 75.61%. Given Carrizo Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Carrizo Oil & Gas is more favorable than Rwe Ag Sp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Rwe Ag Sp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Carrizo Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Carrizo Oil & Gas and Rwe Ag Sp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrizo Oil & Gas 61.01% 19.61% 6.55% Rwe Ag Sp N/A -10.33% -1.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carrizo Oil & Gas and Rwe Ag Sp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrizo Oil & Gas $1.07 billion 0.68 $404.43 million $2.78 2.82 Rwe Ag Sp $15.98 billion 1.34 $465.31 million ($0.38) -91.39

Rwe Ag Sp has higher revenue and earnings than Carrizo Oil & Gas. Rwe Ag Sp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carrizo Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Carrizo Oil & Gas beats Rwe Ag Sp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 329.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Rwe Ag Sp Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat. It is also involved in the supply and trade of power, gas, coal, freight, oil, weather derivatives, biomass, emissions certificates, and renewable energies; and construction of battery storage facilities. RWE Aktiengesellschaft manages electricity distribution networks; and gas distribution networks. The company offers its products and services to residential and commercial customers, industrial and corporate customers, and distributors in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, and Eastern Europe. It serves approximately 15.9 million electricity customers and approximately 6.6 million gas customers; and has a power generation capacity of approximately 40,000 megawatts. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

