$539.90 Million in Sales Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) will announce sales of $539.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $528.69 million and the highest is $562.00 million. Ashland Global reported sales of $576.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.21). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on ASH shares. ValuEngine cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

In other Ashland Global news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $106,715.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,894.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Heitman sold 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $40,205.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,860.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,982 shares of company stock worth $314,538 in the last three months. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 1,183.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASH opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. Ashland Global has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $81.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.82.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

