$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to announce $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Moody’s posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year sales of $4.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 270.17%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.18.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,532,159.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,871,566.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,939 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 189.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Moody’s by 653.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 13.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 985.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 770,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,433,000 after purchasing an additional 699,273 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $256.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $153.56 and a 12-month high of $258.27. The company has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

