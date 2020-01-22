MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) in a research note published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MGP. TheStreet downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.40.

MGP stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.46. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $33.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $226.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.29 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 43.3% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 281.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Analyst Recommendations for MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Moody’s Co. This Quarter
$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Moody’s Co. This Quarter
MGM Growth Properties Receives “Buy” Rating from Barclays
MGM Growth Properties Receives “Buy” Rating from Barclays
Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for UnitedHealth Group
Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for UnitedHealth Group
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Healthcare Realty Trust to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Healthcare Realty Trust to Hold
Spotify Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Spotify Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Prologis Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Prologis Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report