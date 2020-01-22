MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) in a research note published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MGP. TheStreet downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.40.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGP stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.46. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $33.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $226.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.29 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 43.3% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 281.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.