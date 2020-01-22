Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UNH. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an overweight rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $313.50.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $300.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.70. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $302.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

