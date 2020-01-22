Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) to Hold

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HR. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $35.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.05. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.37). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $340,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,272 shares in the company, valued at $16,056,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 3,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $112,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,272 shares in the company, valued at $15,972,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,707 shares of company stock worth $769,539 over the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,807,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,064,000 after purchasing an additional 66,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,435,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,386,000 after purchasing an additional 90,640 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,117,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,550,000 after purchasing an additional 473,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,810,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,653,000 after purchasing an additional 35,384 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,380,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,552,000 after acquiring an additional 51,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

