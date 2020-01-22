Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $170.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SPOT. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spotify from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Spotify in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Spotify in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Spotify in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an underperform rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.89.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $148.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.82 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Spotify has a fifty-two week low of $110.57 and a fifty-two week high of $161.38.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Spotify had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify by 64.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify during the third quarter worth about $42,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Spotify by 490.7% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Spotify by 191.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Spotify during the third quarter worth about $74,000. 49.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

