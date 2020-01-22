Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $100.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Prologis have outperformed its industry in the past year. In early January, the company completed its buyout of warehouse owner Industrial Property Trust Inc. (IPT) in an all-cash deal worth $4 billion, including debt, from Black Creek Group. The transaction will boost Prologis' presence in strategic markets across the United States, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Seattle and New Jersey. Further, it indicates Prologis’ efforts to bank on growth opportunities amid healthy operating fundamentals in the industrial real estate markets. Given its balance-sheet strength, the company remains well poised to capitalize on this favorable trend. However, higher supply in future will impact rent and occupancy growth. Any protectionist trade policies will add to the company’s woes.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.18.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $95.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prologis has a twelve month low of $63.28 and a twelve month high of $95.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,862,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,715 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 742.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 30,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

