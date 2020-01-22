McKesson’s (MCK) Hold Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $170.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MCK. Morgan Stanley upgraded McKesson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group cut McKesson to a sell rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut McKesson from a b rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.70.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $155.27 on Friday. McKesson has a 12-month low of $110.52 and a 12-month high of $156.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.45 and its 200-day moving average is $142.21.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in McKesson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in McKesson by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 35,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in McKesson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

