Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Hold Rating for Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PEG. Mizuho increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.16.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $59.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.01. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.24.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.26%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $96,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,839.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,975 shares of company stock worth $358,011 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 123.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

