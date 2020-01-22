VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Raised to Buy at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VICI. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 target price on VICI Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup raised VICI Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.65.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI opened at $26.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 83.01 and a current ratio of 83.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average is $23.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $222.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.50 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 66.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.22%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.