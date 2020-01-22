Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KGC. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $4.68 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $877.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.75 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,901,165 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after buying an additional 458,554 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 70,550 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,559,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after buying an additional 4,422,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

