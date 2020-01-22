Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) in a report issued on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $249.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.43.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE:NEE opened at $256.89 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $171.74 and a 12 month high of $257.30. The firm has a market cap of $123.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.56 and its 200-day moving average is $227.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,757,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,376,000 after buying an additional 319,918 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 41.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,143,000 after buying an additional 740,059 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,076,000 after buying an additional 149,938 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,982,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,894,000 after buying an additional 50,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,955,000 after buying an additional 61,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.