Nomura Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Target (NYSE:TGT)

Nomura reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $136.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TGT. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.81.

Shares of Target stock opened at $114.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.44. The company has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.56. Target has a fifty-two week low of $69.07 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 112,177 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Target by 897.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

