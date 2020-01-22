Inphi’s (IPHI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) in a research report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Inphi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 price objective on Inphi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a sell rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Inphi from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.93.

Shares of IPHI opened at $83.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.67. Inphi has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $84.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $94.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Inphi’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Inphi will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inphi news, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 2,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $171,672.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,469.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ron Torten sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $226,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,553. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inphi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,679,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,927,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inphi by 326.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 589,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,543,000 after purchasing an additional 451,458 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inphi by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,170,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,930,000 after purchasing an additional 254,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Inphi by 529.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 204,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 172,102 shares in the last quarter.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

