Visa’s (V) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Nomura

Visa (NYSE:V)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Nomura in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $233.00 target price on the credit-card processor’s stock. Nomura’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.72.

Shares of V opened at $207.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Visa has a 1-year low of $133.30 and a 1-year high of $208.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.20.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3,715.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,827,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,864,991 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,205,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Visa by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,712,000 after purchasing an additional 783,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

