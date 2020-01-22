Visa’s (V) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Nomura

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Visa (NYSE:V)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Nomura in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $233.00 target price on the credit-card processor’s stock. Nomura’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.72.

Shares of V opened at $207.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Visa has a 1-year low of $133.30 and a 1-year high of $208.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.20.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3,715.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,827,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,864,991 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,205,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Visa by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,712,000 after purchasing an additional 783,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Analyst Recommendations for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Moody’s Co. This Quarter
$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Moody’s Co. This Quarter
MGM Growth Properties Receives “Buy” Rating from Barclays
MGM Growth Properties Receives “Buy” Rating from Barclays
Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for UnitedHealth Group
Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for UnitedHealth Group
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Healthcare Realty Trust to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Healthcare Realty Trust to Hold
Spotify Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Spotify Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Prologis Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Prologis Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report