FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – SunTrust Banks cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Extra Space Storage in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.25.

EXR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.53.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $112.75 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $91.00 and a 12-month high of $124.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.11.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $290.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,311.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,292,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,115,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,497,702,000 after purchasing an additional 813,228 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 72.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,650,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,775,000 after purchasing an additional 691,527 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,621,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,831,000 after purchasing an additional 645,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 47.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 964,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,697,000 after purchasing an additional 309,496 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,145,861.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total value of $90,946.94. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,296 shares in the company, valued at $6,692,297.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,357 shares of company stock worth $1,534,442. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.09%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

