Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)

Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Square Enix in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now forecasts that the company will earn $3.17 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Square Enix’s FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Get Square Enix alerts:

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $628.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.69 million. Square Enix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

SQNXF opened at $50.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.84. Square Enix has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.00.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.